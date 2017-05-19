Donald Trump Jr., the oldest child of US president Donald Trump, has reportedly gone hunting and sightseeing while in Romania for an unofficial visit.

He was hunting deer and boars in Alba county, in central Romania, in an area close to the Jidvei and Cetatea de Baltă localities, News.ro reported. In Alba county he also visited the Bethlen Haller castle, located at the outskirts of Cetatea de Baltă. The castle, built in the 16th century in the French Renaissance style and later restored with Baroque elements, stands close to a 13th century Reformed Church. The Jidvei winery, one of the country’s most important white wine ones, is a five-minute drive away from the castle.

Before this, Trump Jr. went hunting in southern Romania, in Giurgiu county, at the Singureni domain, Digi24.ro reported. The Singureni domain stretches between the villages of Singureni and Calugareni, and is part of an older forest that used to be called The Vlasiei Forest (Codrii Vlasiei). The game that can be found on the domain is very diverse, according to Danubius Hunters, which organize hunting sessions and provide accommodation on site. It includes the fallow deer, the wild boar, the Carpathian stag, the roe deer, and the mouflon. The Singureni domain used to be a favorite hunting spot of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

Trump Jr. was expected to also visit the northern Romania area of Maramures, according to Stirileprotv.ro. Here he was due to visit the merry cemetery in Sapanta.

When asked whether he went hunting with Trump Jr., president Klaus Iohannis said there was “nothing true in this information,” News.ro reported. “I didn’t have any meetings, and I don’t go hunting anyway. I like animals, but live ones,” Iohannis said.

