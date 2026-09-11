Romania will host the European Capital of Culture title again in 2034, according to the calendar announced by the European Commission, the Culture Ministry said. The competing cities are expected to submit their initial bids in autumn 2028, with the finalists to be selected in 2029.

The winning city will then have five years to prepare its program for 2034.

Romania has previously held the title twice. Sibiu was a European Capital of Culture in 2007 alongside Luxembourg, while Timișoara hosted the program in 2023 together with Veszprém and Elefsina.

According to the ministry, both editions left a legacy that included cultural infrastructure, European networks, new projects, and professionals with experience in developing cultural programs at the European level.

Under a new framework proposed by the European Commission and cited by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the title would be treated as a long-term commitment rather than a program concentrated in a single year. Results would continue to be assessed after the title year, while the Melina Mercouri Prize would depend on cities fulfilling their commitments.

The proposed framework would also reduce the application criteria from six sets to four and make it easier for cities to submit joint bids, including cross-border candidacies. Young people and civil society would have a larger role in the process.

The Romanian Culture Ministry is also considering a mechanism allowing at least some of the programs developed by finalist cities to be implemented even if they do not win.

“Cities that invest time, energy, and ideas in a candidacy must be able to retain something from this work, even if they do not win the title,” the ministry said, citing projects developed during Cluj-Napoca’s unsuccessful bid for the 2021 title that continued after the competition.

“We are preparing the National Culture Strategy 2027–2034, which covers the competition period for the 2034 European Capital of Culture,” interim culture minister Demeter András István said.

“The two must support each other: candidate cities need a coherent national framework, while the strategy is the instrument through which concrete projects can be implemented.”

The minister said the future European Capital of Culture could become a flagship project for initiatives involving cultural participation, local spaces, intergenerational programs, and more resilient communities.