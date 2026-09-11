Ryan Reynolds, Dr Anna Lembke, Ilian Mihov and David Popovici are among around 200 speakers heading to Bucharest on 29-30 September 2026. The line-up also features senior leaders from companies including McLaren Racing, Banca Transilvania and Mastercard. The newly unveiled Impact SEE'26 agenda explores the choices shaping the next chapter for business and the region: how organisations win customers, put AI to work and bring together the talent, capital and partners needed to grow.

Impact SEE'26, presented by MasterCard, will bring over 2,500 participants to Romexpo Exhibition Center and Face Convention Center for its third edition in Bucharest. This year's programme spans eight thematic tracks, including two new additions: Investments & Startups and Culture. Across three main stages and Impact Bookstore, the event connects international expertise with the experience of people building Southeast Europe's companies and institutions.

"To see what comes next, you have to look beyond your own field. Technology changes what is possible. Culture changes what people want. Capital shapes what gets built. The advantage comes from seeing how those changes connect. At Impact SEE, you can test your ideas with people from other sectors and markets, explore new directions and meet potential partners from across the region. When you give us two days of your time, we will make them count. Our ambition is simple: two days in Bucharest that keep working for you long after you leave." says Krystian Wolak, Founder and CEO of Impact.

The business of attention

For Hollywood star and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, creativity has become a business asset. His work with Maximum Effort, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile shows how a distinctive voice can help a brand win attention, attract customers and reach new markets. During his first official appearance in Romania, on the second day of Impact SEE, he will bring that experience to a conversation about entrepreneurship.

The relationship between brand and business will also shape a fireside chat with Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer of McLaren Racing, moderated by Sergiu Mircea, Executive Director of Marketing, Communication and Customer Experience at Banca Transilvania. Her participation forms part of Mastercard's partnership with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team.

The competition for attention has consequences beyond commercial success. Dr Anna Lembke, Stanford psychiatrist and author of Dopamine Nation, will deliver a keynote on the first day before joining Ömer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania, and Cosmin Vladimirescu, General Manager for Romania and Croatia at Mastercard, for "The Dopamine Economy: Leadership, Technology and the Battle for Human Attention". Their conversation brings the science of behaviour into the decisions businesses make about technology, customer relationships and leadership.