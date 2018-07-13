28 °C
Bucharest
Jul 13, 13:23

British rally driver sets speed record on Romania’s Transfagarasan

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

British rally driver Mark Higgins set a world speed record on Romania’s spectacular mountain road Transfagarasan.

Driving a Subaru WRX, he traveled 84.34 kilometers in 40 minutes, 58 seconds and 8 tenths, local Digi24 reported. In other words, he drove at an average speed of 122.7 kilometers per hour.

“It’s quite an incredible road. It’s 84 km and it has a little bit of everything. I traveled around the world, rallied around the world, and I think this road has a piece of everything inside that one distance,” Higgins said.

The Transfagarasan road was built on the orders of Communist era dictator Nicolae Ceausescu between 1970 and 1974 to ensure a strategic military route through the mountains. It now offers visitors spectacular views and unique driving experiences.

The road became famous worldwide after the famous British auto show Top Gear filmed an episode on it in 2009. Since then, it has been used as a setup for international TV shows and TV commercials.

British rally driver tries to set speed record on Romania’s Transfagarasan

Lamborghini supercars back on Romania’s Transfagarasan for new commercial

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now