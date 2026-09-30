Romanian singer Maria Coman and the Melos Paisian Ensemble will perform in Madrid, Lisbon, London, and Oslo from October 3 to 10 as part of the international tour Light of Faith: Romanian Musical Heritage in Europe. The programme is aimed at Romanian diaspora communities and local audiences interested in Byzantine and Orthodox musical traditions.

The repertoire includes psalms, Byzantine chants, and representative works from Romania’s religious musical heritage. Most will be performed in Romanian, alongside versions in Greek, Serbian, and Russian, according to the organizers.

The tour opens in Madrid on October 3 at 19:30 at the Episcopal Cathedral of the Entry of the Mother of God into the Temple. It continues in Lisbon on October 5 at 20:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Loreto.

The London concert will take place on October 8 at 20:00 at the Archdiocesan Chapel of Saint Paraskeva. The final performance is scheduled for October 10 at 17:00 at the Romanian Orthodox Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in Oslo.

Maria Coman performs Byzantine and symphonic pop music and has appeared at international events in Paris, Versailles, Vienna, and Jerusalem. Earlier in 2026, she completed a nine-city Romanian tour of Byzantine music titled Steps Toward the Resurrection.

The nine-member Melos Paisian Ensemble specializes in Romanian Byzantine manuscripts and compositions. Its artistic preparation and performances are coordinated by conductor Dorin Ionescu.

All four concerts will be professionally recorded. Edited video material will subsequently be made available free of charge through the organizers’ and partners’ online platforms.

The tour is organized by the Exploring Culture Association and financed by Romania’s Department for Romanians Abroad.