London Stock Exchange continues expansion in Bucharest

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), which operates the London Stock Exchange, has become the most active recruiter in Bucharest in recent months.

The group opened a technology center in Bucharest in May, when it also announced plans to hire 200 people. However, the company’s representatives say it could reach 400 employees in Romania on the long term, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The main challenge, however, is finding the right candidates, and the group has started collaborations with top universities in Bucharest such as the Polytechnic and the Economic Studies Academy (ASE). London Stock Exchange Technology should thus reach 100 employees by the end of this year.

The center develops and manages technological solutions for trading, market supervision and post-trading systems for 40 organizations and stock exchanges, including the group’s own markets.

