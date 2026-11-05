In Bucharest:

UrbanEye Film Festival

Until November 8

The program covers film screenings in nation-wide premiere, curated film selections, based on current international topics, talks and workshops about the living environment, and meetings with special guests and speakers. More here.

Hungarian Film Week

November 8 – November 15

The 20th edition of the event runs a program featuring a selection of contemporary films presented at international festivals, documentaries, works by emerging filmmakers, and restored Hungarian classics. More details here.

SoNoRo

Until November 8

Under the headline ‘Endless Melody,’ the program draws on Wagner’s concept of music in which the phrase never comes to a stop, and in which every sound carries meaning. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 20

The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.

BAD by Gregor Schneider

Until March 14, 2027

The exhibition by Gregor Schneider, one of Germany’s best-known contemporary artists, is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) and runs in parallel with the major exhibition “Gregor Schneider: Haus u r 2026” at Kunsthalle Düsseldorf.

Iridiscent

Until November 30

The international festival of contemporary dance festival organized by the National Center for Dance in Bucharest offers a month of events featuring contemporary dance performances, theater, exhibitions, and performances, along with artistic gatherings that explore the relationship between the body, society, work, technology, and the freedom to be different. More details