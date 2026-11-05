Weekend calendar: UrbanEye Film Festival, West Side Hallo Fest, Hungarian Film Week
Films about architecture and the living environment, Hungarian productions, and a Halloween-themed festival are part of the weekend offer in Bucharest.
RI Newsroom · Journalist
· 2 min read
In Bucharest:
UrbanEye Film Festival
Until November 8
The program covers film screenings in nation-wide premiere, curated film selections, based on current international topics, talks and workshops about the living environment, and meetings with special guests and speakers. More here.
Hungarian Film Week
November 8 – November 15
The 20th edition of the event runs a program featuring a selection of contemporary films presented at international festivals, documentaries, works by emerging filmmakers, and restored Hungarian classics. More details here.
SoNoRo
Until November 8
Under the headline ‘Endless Melody,’ the program draws on Wagner’s concept of music in which the phrase never comes to a stop, and in which every sound carries meaning. More on the program here.
Art Safari
Until December 20
The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.
BAD by Gregor Schneider
Until March 14, 2027
The exhibition by Gregor Schneider, one of Germany’s best-known contemporary artists, is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) and runs in parallel with the major exhibition “Gregor Schneider: Haus u r 2026” at Kunsthalle Düsseldorf.
Iridiscent
Until November 30
The international festival of contemporary dance festival organized by the National Center for Dance in Bucharest offers a month of events featuring contemporary dance performances, theater, exhibitions, and performances, along with artistic gatherings that explore the relationship between the body, society, work, technology, and the freedom to be different. More details
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