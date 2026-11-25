Romanian art collective Apparatus 22 takes part in inaugural program of KANAL – Centre Pompidou Brussels
Centre Pompidou is opening a new museum in Brussels, housed in the former Citroën building on the banks of the Brussels–Charleroi Canal.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Art collective Apparatus 22 will present A museum lover has questions for the inaugural program of KANAL – Centre Pompidou Brussels.
Following the opening of its branches in Málaga, Shanghai, and Seoul, Centre Pompidou is opening a new museum in Brussels, housed in the former Citroën building on the banks of the Brussels–Charleroi Canal. Developed through a partnership between the Brussels-Capital Region and Centre Pompidou in Paris, the new museum aims to become an international landmark for contemporary art, architecture, and visual culture, as well as a space for dialogue and encounters between artists and the public.