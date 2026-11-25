International Double Bass Days bring concerts, masterclasses to Bucharest
The series of events will bring together performers from Romania, Austria, Germany, the United States, Switzerland, Japan, and Hungary.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Bucharest will host the first edition of the Joseph Prunner – 140 International Double Bass Days this month.
The event, running from November 27 to December 2, marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of Joseph Prunner (1886–1969), the founder of the Romanian school of double bass playing. The program includes special concerts, masterclasses, and a book launch dedicated to the musician who established this school.