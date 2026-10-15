In Bucharest:

National Theater Festival

October 16 - October 25

For ten days, the festival brings 36 productions in the official selection, with 88 performances in 24 halls, along with over 50 other events, hosted in 28 other cultural spaces in Bucharest. More details here.

KINOdiseea

Until October 18

The 18th edition of the international film festival for young audiences will hold screenings at the Gloria Hall, the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema and the Armenian Cultural Center. The program includes international films and animations, shows, street art, and various workshops. More here.

Bucharest Photofest

Until October 18

The festival presents around 50 events across more than ten venues in Bucharest, with over 200 exhibiting artists. The program covers exhibitions, film screenings, a conference, analogue photography, a photobook fair, educational events and concerts. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 20

The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.

Wild Metaphysics

Until October 24

The exhibition, open at Gaep, features six Brazilian artists whose works explore the extraordinary, the oneiric, and the metaphysical. The artists, whose work is presented in Romania for the first time, are Thiago Barbalho, Maria Nepomuceno, Mariana Rocha, Guga Szabzon, Marina Woisky, Michel Zózimo. More here.

Taste of Transylvania

October 16 – October 18

Held at Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, the event showcases the gastronomic heritage of Transylvania as it meets contemporary cuisine. A total of 36 restaurants, beverage brands and gastronomic concepts, including two restaurants with Michelin stars and some of the best restaurants in Romania, await visitors. The program includes culinary demonstrations, free workshops, tastings and live music. More details