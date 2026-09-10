Weekend calendar: East European Comic Con 2026, The Table That Unites fundraiser, Sound District Floreasca
Pop culture fans can congregate at a dedicated event, music takes over the city’s Floreasca district, and a 5.5 km table set in downtown Bucharest aims to raise funds for the country’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital.
RI Newsroom · Journalist
· 1 min read
Pop culture fans can celebrate at a dedicated event, music takes over the city’s Floreasca district, and a 5.5 km table set in downtown Bucharest aims to raise funds for the country’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital.
In Bucharest:
East European Comic Con 2026
September 11 – September 13
The event celebrates pop and brings together lovers Comic books, movies, TV series, Sci-Fi and fantasy, Gaming, Japanese culture, Anime, Manga, boardgames, trading card games and technology. Clinton Liberty, Danielle Rose Russell, Amita Suman, Hannah New and Luke Pasqualino are among this year’s celebrity guests. More here.
The Table That Unites
September 12
A 5.5 km table will be installed in central Bucharest on September 12 as part of an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record. The organizers of Masa Care Unește (The Table That Unites) aim to seat 20,000 people simultaneously while raising funds for Romania’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital. More info here.
Sound District Floreasca
September 11 - September 12
A program that will turn the neighborhood’s streets into an open-air festival dedicated to classical music, art and international cuisine. More here.
Open Streets
Until October 11
For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.