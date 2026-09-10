Pop culture fans can celebrate at a dedicated event, music takes over the city’s Floreasca district, and a 5.5 km table set in downtown Bucharest aims to raise funds for the country’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital.

In Bucharest:

East European Comic Con 2026

September 11 – September 13

The event celebrates pop and brings together lovers Comic books, movies, TV series, Sci-Fi and fantasy, Gaming, Japanese culture, Anime, Manga, boardgames, trading card games and technology. Clinton Liberty, Danielle Rose Russell, Amita Suman, Hannah New and Luke Pasqualino are among this year’s celebrity guests. More here.

The Table That Unites

September 12

A 5.5 km table will be installed in central Bucharest on September 12 as part of an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record. The organizers of Masa Care Unește (The Table That Unites) aim to seat 20,000 people simultaneously while raising funds for Romania’s first pediatric psychiatry hospital. More info here.

Sound District Floreasca

September 11 - September 12

A program that will turn the neighborhood’s streets into an open-air festival dedicated to classical music, art and international cuisine. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.