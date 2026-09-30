This week, the Ministry of National Defence announced the start of the 13th edition of the Invictus Veterans Relay. The event will take place between October 1 and 25.

The official start will take place at the Heroes of the Homeland Monument, in front of the “Carol I” National Defence University in Bucharest. Participants are expected from 8:15 AM, while the opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 AM.

The first three sections will set off together, symbolically carrying the three relays in the colours of the National Flag. The runners will travel together to Elisabeta Palace, where they will be welcomed by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

“Initiated in 2014 by Invictus Romania volunteers, the project has grown year by year, bringing together communities from across the country around a common mission: keeping alive the memory of Romania’s heroes and promoting national values through volunteering and sport,” the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) said in a statement sent to Agerpres.

From Elisabeta Palace, the three relays will split up and continue their journey across the country: the Blue Route towards Pitești, the Yellow Route towards Târgoviște and the Red Route towards Lehliu Gară.

Along each of the three routes, participants will stop at monuments and cemeteries of heroes, where moments of remembrance and symbolic relay handover ceremonies will take place.

“The names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for Romania are inscribed on the monuments encountered along the way. The Veterans Relay symbolically brings them back to the attention of communities and brings together those who choose not to forget,” the statement noted.

After thousands of kilometres travelled through villages and towns, across plains and mountains, the three routes will reunite in Carei on October 25, on Romania’s Armed Forces Day.

“Since 2014, people from across the country have joined the project, choosing to run, cycle, organise, support or simply welcome the relay when it reaches their community. This year too, participation is open to everyone. Those who wish to join can complete an entire section, run or cycle just a few kilometres, or come to welcome and encourage the volunteers along the route,” MApN said.