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Weekend calendar: Bucharest Christmas markets, El Greco exhibition, Bucharest Street Art Festival, St. Andrew fair
RI Newsroom · Journalist
· 4 min read
In Bucharest:
Thursday, 26 November 2026 · Bucharest
RI Newsroom · Journalist
· 4 min read
In Bucharest:
Romania Insider · 25 Nov · 3 min read
Irina Marica · 26 Nov · 2 min read
Dylan Delhommois · 26 Nov · 6 min read
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Black Friday: Insider+ is 50% off, €24 for your first year instead of €48, until 30 November. Charged today, no trial. Get the offer
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