'Man with a Blue Chaperon,' the painting by Flemish artist Jan van Eyck held by the Brukenthal National Museum, will be on display in London as part of the exhibition Van Eyck: The Portraits at the National Gallery.

Dating from around 1430, the work is an oil painting on an oak panel measuring just 22 by 17 centimeters. According to researcher Luc Lowagie, the painting may depict Philippe de Saint-Pol, Duke of Brabant.