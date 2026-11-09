Romanian musicians Teodora Brody and Grigore Leșe will perform alongside Hungarian pianist Norbert Kael at Bucharest’s ARCUB on November 20. The concert, titled Encounters with Bird-People – Essences of Flight (Întâlniri cu Oameni-Păsări – esențe de zbor), will be hosted by the venue’s Great Hall.

Inspired by Constantin Brâncuși’s explorations of flight, from Măiastra to Bird in Space, the project will combine improvisation, conversation, and personal reflections without a predetermined script, according to the organizers.

Brody and Leșe will collaborate on stage for the first time, while Kael will bring together influences from jazz and classical music.

“I wanted to bring alongside me a voice that would take me closer to the voice of the earth, to our Romanian roots. And who could be more suitable than Grigore Leșe?” Teodora Brody said.

“We are leaving room for what we do not yet know we can create together.”

Tickets cost RON 60, with a reduced price of RON 35 for pupils, students, and pensioners, and are available through ARCUB and iabilet.ro.