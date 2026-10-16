For the third consecutive year, Aristocool at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest is celebrating Día de los Muertos, bringing a colorful touch of Mexican culture to the heart of the city. On Friday, October 30, guests are invited to enjoy an evening of live mariachi music, festive flavors and a vibrant atmosphere inspired by one of Mexico's most fascinating traditions.

A celebration of life, color and tradition

Unlike the spooky traditions typically associated with Halloween, Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican celebration that honors the memory of loved ones through music, flowers, food and colorful rituals. Recognized by UNESCO as part of humanity's Intangible Cultural Heritage, the tradition embraces remembrance with joy, warmth and a distinctive visual identity.

Drawing inspiration from this rich cultural heritage, Aristocool will transform its familiar setting into a festive space filled with vibrant colors and floral decorations.

Mariachi music, festive flavors and a lively atmosphere

The evening will feature a live performance by Mariachi Los Platanos, bringing the sounds and rhythms of Mexico to central Bucharest. A live DJ will keep the party atmosphere going, while a specially created Halloween menu will add a playful culinary touch to the celebration.

From colorful decorations to festive music and themed food and drinks, the event offers an alternative way to enjoy Halloween weekend, with a Mexican-inspired twist.

Located on Calea Victoriei, within Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Aristocool is an all-day social destination known for its relaxed atmosphere, cocktails, dining and entertainment.

Now in its third year, the Día de los Muertos party has become part of Aristocool's annual calendar, inviting both hotel guests and Bucharest residents to gather for an evening of music, food and celebration.

Entrance is free; themed costumes and advance reservations are encouraged.

For reservations and further information: +40 31 630 8556 | Book a table at Aristocool