Romania's National Day will be celebrated abroad with a program of events ranging from gala concerts and classical music, jazz, and folk performances to exhibitions, conferences, film screenings, and events dedicated to the Romanian language, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced.

The Madrigal – Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir will hold a second performance in Paris on November 26, at Saint-Germain-des-Prés Church. The Madrigal Choir's program brings together Renaissance polyphonic music, notable works from the French Romantic repertoire, and traditional Romanian Christmas carols, offering a glimpse into the richness and diversity of Romania's musical heritage.