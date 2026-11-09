On 15 November, Boulevard 73 at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest invites guests to slow down and enjoy a refined Sunday brunch in one of the city's most elegant settings.

From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the afternoon unfolds around a generous selection of dishes, a glass of sparkling wine on arrival and all the details designed for a relaxed experience, enjoyed without rush. Set within the timeless interiors of Corinthia Bucharest, the brunch brings together refined gastronomy, warm hospitality and the easy rhythm of a Sunday spent in good company.

Families are equally welcome. Children under 6 dine complimentary, while children aged 6 to 12 receive a 50% discount, making the experience an easy choice for a Sunday shared across generations.

Boulevard 73 Brunch

Date: 15 November 2026, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Boulevard 73, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

Address: 21 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, Bucharest, 030167

Phone: +40 31 405 3031

Reservations: https://sevn.ly/xg4ATLhd

A Corinthia Sunday designed to be enjoyed slowly, around good food, good company and a setting worth staying a little longer for.