A Sunday Made to Be Savoured at Boulevard 73
Sunday is made for slowing down, gathering around the table and making a little more time for the things that matter, good food, good company and an atmosphere that lets the afternoon unfold at its own pace.
On 15 November, Boulevard 73 at Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest invites guests to slow down and enjoy a refined Sunday brunch in one of the city's most elegant settings.
From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the afternoon unfolds around a generous selection of dishes, a glass of sparkling wine on arrival and all the details designed for a relaxed experience, enjoyed without rush. Set within the timeless interiors of Corinthia Bucharest, the brunch brings together refined gastronomy, warm hospitality and the easy rhythm of a Sunday spent in good company.
Families are equally welcome. Children under 6 dine complimentary, while children aged 6 to 12 receive a 50% discount, making the experience an easy choice for a Sunday shared across generations.
Boulevard 73 Brunch
- Date: 15 November 2026, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Venue: Boulevard 73, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest
- Address: 21 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, Bucharest, 030167
- Phone: +40 31 405 3031
- Reservations: https://sevn.ly/xg4ATLhd
A Corinthia Sunday designed to be enjoyed slowly, around good food, good company and a setting worth staying a little longer for.
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