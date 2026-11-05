As the festive season approaches, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel unveils a new expression of holiday celebration with The Art of Celebrating Together, a new concept that transforms Olea into an enchanting winter destination. Traditionally a favorite destination for warm-weather gatherings, the hotel's terrace embraces the colder season with a captivating new atmosphere, inviting guests to discover the magic of Christmas from an entirely different perspective.

Amid the warm glow of festive lights, delicate artificial snowfall, glowing fire pit, and beautifully appointed Christmas decorations bring the spirit of the season to life. Thoughtfully arranged lounge areas, sheltered spaces, and outdoor heaters create an inviting setting where the crisp winter air meets the warmth of shared moments, offering a charming alternative to traditional indoor celebrations.

At the heart of the experience is a celebration of seasonal flavors and the simple pleasure of gathering together. Guests are welcomed with aromatic mulled wine, warming traditional drinks, and an assortment of festive canapés, followed by a thoughtfully curated buffet inspired by the flavors of Christmas. Familiar holiday melodies set a nostalgic tone before giving way to more vibrant rhythms, creating an atmosphere that moves effortlessly from relaxed conversation to joyful celebration.

"We wanted to explore a fresh perspective on festive gatherings, one that brings a sense of discovery and spontaneity to the season. By reimagining Olea for the winter months, we are creating a new way for guests to connect and celebrate, where a familiar setting takes on an entirely new character and every gathering becomes an opportunity to share something special." said Camelia Buburuz, Director of Sales & Distribution at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

The concept was recently brought to life during an exclusive preview event, where guests discovered Olea's festive transformation firsthand. From the enchanting snowfall and illuminated surroundings to seasonal culinary creations and Christmas-inspired DJ entertainment, the evening offered a glimpse into the joyful atmosphere that awaits throughout the festive season.

Available throughout November and December 2026, The Art of Celebrating Together welcomes corporate gatherings, private celebrations, and festive occasions of all kinds, inviting guests to embrace the season in a setting where the magic of Christmas and the joy of togetherness take center stage.

For further information and reservations, guests may contact their dedicated Account Manager or the hotel team at groups.bucharest@marriott.com or +4 021 403 1000.