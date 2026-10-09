The Bucharest performance, a free-entry one, is scheduled for October 10 at the Jewish State Theater. The production, performed in Swedish with Romanian subtitles, stars Adriana Savin, Henrik Dahl and Gaianeh Pilossian.

The Teater Tribunalen tour opened with two performances at the International Theatre Festival for Young Audiences in Iași and will continue at the Marin Sorescu National Theatre in Craiova (October 12), Bacovia Municipal Theatre in Bacău (October 14), Piatra Neamț Youth Theatre (October 15), and Maria Filotti Theatre in Brăila (October 17).

The production, developed on a concept by Adriana Savin, grew out of the artist’s attempt to reconstruct the story of her father, a Jewish man from Bucharest who survived persecution during World War II. The project also draws on Mihail Sebastian’s Journal 1935–1944 and brings the memory of the Holocaust in Romania into dialogue with transformations in contemporary European society.

“The Father, the Pogrom and the Parallel examines the mechanisms through which prejudice, discrimination and the search for scapegoats can gradually become part of public discourse and social life. The production explores how what initially seems unthinkable can become acceptable and invites audiences to reflect on individual and collective responsibility in the face of radicalization,” a presentation of the show reads.

The play has been written by Adriana Savin and Henrik Dahl. Henrik Dahl is the director.

Teater Tribunalen was founded in 1995 by actors who had graduated from the Malmö Theatre Academy and performing artists from the Institute for Dramatic Arts. Since its establishment, the company has been based at the former Lido cinema on Hornsgatan in Stockholm, with support from the Swedish Authors’ Fund and in ongoing collaboration with ABF Stockholm.