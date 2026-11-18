National Art Museum in Bucharest to host El Greco exhibition featuring loans from leading European museums
The exhibition will include works from the Prado, Thyssen-Bornemisza, Neue Nationalgalerie, Belvedere Museum and the Pinault Collection, among others.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 1 min read
The exhibition El Greco. The Migrant: From the Byzantine Icon to International Expressionism is scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) this month.
The show examines El Greco’s artistic journey, from his origins in Crete and his training in Italy to the recognition he gained in Spain, as well as the influence of his work on modern European art.