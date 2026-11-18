The archive of the magazine Realitatea Ilustrată has been turned into a digital exploration platform and a multimedia exhibition exploring how the press portrayed and helped shape the image of modernity as part of the project Realitatea Continuă.

The Bucharest exhibition takes visitors through themes including visual representation, pop culture, the image of women, the modern city, and the technological imagination. It also examines the mechanisms behind the publication: how the newsroom was organized, how subjects were selected, how the editorial narrative was constructed, and how the magazine reflected or adapted to the social and political transformations of its time, including its most problematic periods.