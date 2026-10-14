The second edition of Sibiu Gastronomic Week will take place from November 2 to 8, bringing together 32 local restaurants. Each venue will offer a special menu featuring two representative dishes for RON 50.

The menus will cover traditional Romanian food, international cuisines, and contemporary interpretations, the organizers said.

The campaign aims to encourage residents and tourists to try new restaurants and explore Sibiu’s culinary scene. The first edition, held in March 2026, included 26 restaurants and sold more than 6,000 special menus in seven days.

“The first edition showed us that Sibiu residents are open to exploring local gastronomy and that restaurants have much to gain when we develop projects together that bring the public closer to them,” said Horațiu Bujac, president of the Sibiu HoReCa Employers’ Organization.

“We want Gastronomic Week to become a Sibiu tradition and contribute in the long term to strengthening the city’s culinary identity.”

The complete list of participating restaurants is available on the campaign’s website.