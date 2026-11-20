On Wednesday, 25 November 2026, Sass' Restaurant & Lounge brings the two together for a new edition of its Signature Dinner Series, presented in collaboration with VINIMONDO.

The evening celebrates Vincent Girardin wines from Burgundy through a five-course dining experience, with each pairing selected to complement the flavours and textures on the plate. It is an invitation to discover the character of these wines in a setting made for unhurried conversation and a memorable evening around the table.

The menu opens with cep and truffle velouté paired with Meursault Vieilles Vignes 2022, followed by cep and truffle risotto alongside Puligny-Montrachet Vieilles Vignes 2022. Roasted chicken with morels and tarragon is paired with Meursault 1er Cru Blagny 2022, while slow-cooked pork belly, apple purée and cider glaze are served with Pommard Vieilles Vignes 2022.

For the final course, salted caramel tart and truffle ice cream are accompanied by a Truffle Espresso Martini, rounding off an evening built around considered flavours and distinctive pairings.

Starting at 7:30 PM, the dinner is priced at 750 RON per person, including the five-course set menu and all pairings. Reservations can be made online.

Sass' Signature Dinner Series: Vincent Girardin