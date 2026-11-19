Central Romania: André Rieu adds two more concerts in Cluj-Napoca after huge demand
He performed on the BT Arena stage in Cluj-Napoca for the first time in 2019.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu, set to perform in Romania in October 2027, announced that he added two more concerts in Cluj-Napoca after selling out the first two performances.
Rieu, known as “King of the Waltz,” is set to perform at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca on October 21 and 22. Following a wave of public interest, the artist announced two more concerts on October 20 and 23. As such, residents of Cluj-Napoca and the surrounding area will enjoy four consecutive evenings of performances.