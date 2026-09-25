The meeting took place on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the United Nations. The same day, the Romanian president gave his UN address, condemning Russia’s “revisionism.”

“The dialogue continued in an open and warm atmosphere, starting from last year’s meeting in Salzburg and from common concerns regarding children, education, equal opportunities and resilience,” the Presidential Administration announced.

Grădinaru said that she has numerous common concerns with Doris Schmidauer, which can form the basis for collaborations between the two states.

“I was also very happy to have a warm reunion with Mrs Doris Schmidauer, First Lady of Austria, following the very nice dialogue we began last year in Salzburg. We have many common concerns – from children and education to equal opportunities and resilience – and I believe that precisely these common values can, over time, create very natural collaborations between our countries,” Grădinaru said, according to a Romania in Lumina Facebook post.

According to the Presidential Administration, “the meeting reconfirms the importance of dialogue and the exchange of experience in areas that directly concern children’s well-being, opportunities for young people and the building of more inclusive and resilient societies.”

Nicuşor Dan and Mirabela Grădinaru attended, in New York, the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.