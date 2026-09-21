On Saturday, 10 October 2026, Cambridge School of Bucharest will open its doors for Discover CSB, inviting families with children aged 3 to 18 to explore the campus, meet the school community, and experience what learning at CSB can look and feel like.

Discover CSB offers families the chance to experience CSB school life in person. Visitors will tour classrooms and specialist learning spaces, explore facilities for sport, STEM, the creative arts, and outdoor learning, and discover the developments continuing to shape the campus.

Throughout the visit, families will meet Heads of Year, teachers and students. They will be able to ask questions, learn more about each stage of the educational journey, and gain a genuine sense of the caring, supportive, and ambitious environment in which CSB students learn and achieve.

The event will also provide a first look at the school's expanding facilities. Families will be among the first to explore the new cafeteria and sports hall, while learning about upcoming spaces designed to broaden opportunities across sport, the creative arts, STEM, and recreation.

Each stage of the Discover CSB experience will reflect the needs and interests of different age groups. Younger children will explore how purposeful play, discovery, and structured activities support their early learning within the Early Years Foundation Stage.

Primary-aged children will visit the classrooms and specialist spaces where students develop strong academic foundations, explore their interests, and build confidence. Families will also discover how enriching experiences and extracurricular opportunities bring learning to life beyond the classroom.

For Secondary and Sixth Form students, the visit will offer insight into how CSB combines specialist teaching and high academic expectations with personalised support. Families can learn more about the school's strong examination results across IGCSEs, A Levels, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, as well as its university and careers guidance, job shadowing, work experience, leadership, community service, and volunteering opportunities.

Whatever the age of your child, Discover CSB offers an opportunity to imagine their own experience at the school: where they might learn, who they might meet, and how they could grow as part of the CSB community.

Families do not need to be actively searching for a new school to attend. Discover CSB also welcomes those who are simply curious about CSB and would like to explore the campus, meet the community, enjoy the atmosphere, and keep the school in mind when the time comes to consider their child's next step.

Come and discover where your child's next chapter could begin.