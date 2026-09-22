On 2 October 2026, iDSBU will host one of Bucharest's most significant academic and career orientation events for high school students. The Career Fair will bring together approximately 400 students from international and public schools, providing direct access to representatives of universities, companies and organizations from Germany and Romania.

The event is honored by the presence and support of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bucharest and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), highlighting the strong educational and professional ties between Germany and Romania.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a welcome session hosted by DAAD representatives. From 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., participating German universities will conduct workshops introducing students to study opportunities and academic pathways in Germany.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., the iDSBU auditorium will host a series of online university presentations until 2:30 p.m., allowing students to learn more about degree programs, admission requirements, scholarships and student life in Germany.

At the same time, the outdoor exhibition area will host the main Career Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. More than 45 institutions, universities, companies and partner organizations will showcase educational and professional opportunities. Students will have the chance to engage directly with academic and industry representatives, explore study programs, internships and career pathways, and gain first-hand insights into international education and employment opportunities.

With its broad participation and diverse range of exhibitors, the iDSBU Career Fair provides a unique platform where education, higher learning and industry meet. The event empowers young people to make informed decisions about their future while establishing valuable connections with universities and employers.

Designed to inspire the next generation, the Career Fair demonstrates the growing importance of international cooperation, career guidance and direct dialogue between students, educational institutions and the business community.