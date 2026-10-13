The 13th edition of Romania’s Electric Castle festival will take place from July 15 to 18, 2027, organizers announced. Hundreds of artists and activities are expected, with the lineup to be announced at a later date.

General-access passes are already on sale, with prices starting at EUR 159 plus fees.

“On the program: something new - hundreds of artists and experiences; something old - a centuries-old castle with stories waiting to be continued; and something blue - the July sky, with spectacular sunsets competing with the main-stage shows,” organizers said, as quoted by News.ro.

The 2026 edition of Electric Castle attracted 272,000 attendees. More than 20 full concerts from this year’s festival are also being released on its YouTube channel, including performances by Teddy Swims, Archive, Dub Pistols, Kneecap, and House of Protection.

Details about the 2027 edition and tickets are available on the event’s website.