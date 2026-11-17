Pitbull has been announced as the first headliner for the 2027 edition of Untold. The Grammy-winning artist will perform at the festival in Cluj-Napoca for the first time.

Known as “Mr. Worldwide,” Pitbull is behind international hits including Give Me Everything, Timber, Fireball, and International Love. His catalog has generated more than 27 billion streams on Spotify and over 16 billion views on YouTube, according to the Untold organizers.

The performance would mark Pitbull’s “first show at a festival in Romania and his first stadium performance in the country.”

The American artist of Cuban descent had approximately 74 million monthly Spotify listeners in 2026. Both Give Me Everything, recorded with Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer, and Timber, featuring Kesha, have exceeded 2 billion streams on the platform.

His other collaborations include songs with Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Usher, Enrique Iglesias, Chris Brown, and Marc Anthony.

Pitbull toured North America and Europe with his I’m Back tour in 2026. He also performed before almost 70,000 people at London’s BST Hyde Park, where 22,141 attendees wearing bald caps inspired by his appearance set a Guinness World Record.

Other artists already confirmed for Untold 2027 include DJ Snake, Timmy Trumpet, Boris Brejcha, Holy Priest, and Yousuke Yukimatsu.

The festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca from August 5 to August 8, 2027.