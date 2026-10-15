Romania’s Ministry of Culture is set to re-establish the mobility fund for study and creative scholarships starting in 2027, after almost two decades. Each scholarship will be worth RON 10,000 (EUR 1,873), and the funding can also be used for training, travel, artistic residencies, and creative activities.

According to the initiative, study scholarships include scholarships themselves, training placements, travel grants, and artistic residencies.

Creative scholarships, in turn, are intended for carrying out creative activities in the cultural fields.

The regulation establishes 11 fields for which scholarships may be awarded: performing arts, cinematographic art, audiovisual arts, visual arts, art curation and criticism, music and musicology, written culture, intangible cultural heritage, movable cultural heritage, architecture, intercultural dialogue, and cultural diplomacy. The fields may be further detailed or adjusted according to the priorities established each year.

The amount awarded by each scholarship may subsequently be amended by order of the Minister of Culture, depending on the budget approved each year. The money must be used exclusively for the purpose for which the funding was granted.

Beneficiaries will be selected based on evaluation criteria approved annually by order of the Minister of Culture, according to G4Media.

According to the regulation, applicants must submit, among other documents, an application form, a CV, a copy of their identity card or passport, documents concerning relevant studies, a letter of intent, and a study or creative project.

The application file must also contain at least two letters of recommendation from specialists in the field, as well as a declaration concerning the documents submitted and compliance with the eligibility requirements. Documents will be submitted online, and incomplete or late applications will be rejected.

Employees of the Ministry of Culture and institutions under its authority or coordination, as well as certain relatives of these employees, are not eligible for these scholarships while their employment or service relationships remain in effect, according to the regulation.

The funding will be awarded through a contract concluded between the Ministry of Culture and the beneficiary. The contract will establish the purpose of the scholarship, its amount and payment method, duration, reporting obligations, and the conditions under which the money may be recovered.

Beneficiaries must submit documents demonstrating that the funded activities have been carried out. For travel grants and artistic residencies, for example, documents concerning transportation and accommodation may be requested.