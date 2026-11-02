Romania’s Alba Iulia, Bistrița, and Brașov have joined WWF’s global We Love Cities competition, which encourages public involvement in local climate and sustainability efforts. Voting opened on October 31 and will continue until November 30.

This year’s campaign includes 29 cities in 18 countries. Each participating city has a dedicated page on the We Love Cities website, where people in Romania and abroad can vote and submit proposals through an online form.

Suggested measures may address issues such as expanding green spaces, improving public transportation, reducing pollution, adapting cities to heat waves, and encouraging walking and cycling.

“The message of the campaign is simple: cities change for the better when authorities and citizens work together,” WWF Romania said in its announcement.

The public can also support the participating cities by following, liking, and sharing campaign posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok using hashtags including #WeLoveCities, #WeLoveAlbaIulia, #WeLoveBistrița, and #WeLoveBrașov.

The city receiving the most votes will be named the competition’s winner. WWF said the distinction would recognize its efforts to raise awareness and involve residents in local climate and sustainability action.

The ideas submitted through the campaign will be presented to the three municipalities for possible use in initiatives addressing community needs.