Timișoara, a major city in western Romania, has installed 300 dedicated holders for deposit-return packaging on public waste bins under a pilot project developed with RetuRO, the administrator of the Deposit-Return System (SGR). The compartments have been placed along the Bega River, in nine parks, and across the city center.

Residents who do not want to carry eligible containers to a return point can leave them in the holders. Other people can then collect the bottles and cans and return them to recover the RON 0.50 deposit without searching through public waste bins.

Of the 300 units, 203 have been installed along five sections of the Bega riverbanks. Another 52 are located in the Alpinet, Justiției, Rozelor, Lidia-Giroc, Botanic, Copiilor, Poporului, Central, and Civic parks.

The remaining 45 holders have been placed in central areas, including Victoriei, Libertății, and Unirii squares, according to RetuRO.

“The dedicated compartments provide a convenient solution for those who prefer not to keep the containers until they reach a return point, while allowing other people to collect them and recover the deposit,” RetuRO corporate affairs and communication manager Anca Marinescu said.

“It is an initiative combining environmental education with urban solidarity, which we are continuing alongside Timișoara City Hall so that more packaging reaches recycling facilities.”

The holders are intended for plastic, aluminum, and glass beverage containers included in the Deposit-Return System.

RetuRO launched the pilot in August 2025 in Bucharest’s Kiseleff and Bazilescu parks in partnership with the Sector 1 authorities. It was subsequently extended to Sector 2 before its expansion to Timișoara.

The project was inspired by similar initiatives in the Netherlands and Ireland, RetuRO representatives said.

RetuRO is owned by three private industry associations and the Romanian state, which holds a 20% stake through the Environment Ministry.