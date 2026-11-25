Applications opened on Wednesday, November 25, for Screenwriters: New Voices, a free training and mentorship program for emerging screenwriters in Romania. The Artichitana Association, the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), and Netflix are organizing the program in partnership with the Office for Film and Investments in Culture (OFIC) and the Romanian Film Producers Alliance (APF).

Writers from across Romania can apply online through January 8, 2027.