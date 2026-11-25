Artichitana, TIFF and Netflix launch mentorship program for emerging Romanian screenwriters
Up to 10 writers will develop ideas for their first feature films and present them to industry professionals at the Transilvania International Film Festival in Cluj-Napoca.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
Applications opened on Wednesday, November 25, for Screenwriters: New Voices, a free training and mentorship program for emerging screenwriters in Romania. The Artichitana Association, the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), and Netflix are organizing the program in partnership with the Office for Film and Investments in Culture (OFIC) and the Romanian Film Producers Alliance (APF).
Writers from across Romania can apply online through January 8, 2027.