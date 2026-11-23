Romanian high diver Constantin Popovici won the 2026 World Aquatics High Diving World Cup overall title on Sunday, November 22. He secured the trophy after finishing first in the final stop of the season in Zhaoqing, China.

Competing from the 27-meter platform, Popovici scored 429.10 points from four dives performed across Saturday and Sunday. He narrowly defeated American James Lichtenstein, who finished with 428.55 points, while France’s Gary Hunt placed third with 380.25, the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation announced.