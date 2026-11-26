Romanian legendary sports figures meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican
Romania's biggest names in sports, namely Nadia Comăneci, Ilie Năstase, and Gheorghe Hagi, met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday, November 25.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
The visit was organised by George Bologan, Romania's ambassador to the Holy See, in collaboration with Mihai Covaliu, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, both of whom attended the meeting with the Pope.
During the meeting, Romanian legendary tennis player Ilie Năstase presented the Holy Father with a racket he used in 1976, the year in which he won several international titles.