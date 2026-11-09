Romanian film ‘You Don’t Belong Here’ wins top prize at Cottbus festival
Florin Șerban’s drama adds the award to a growing international tally ahead of its Romanian cinema release on November 27.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romanian film You Don’t Belong Here (Nu e locul tău aici), starring Adrian Văncică, has won the Main Prize at FilmFestival Cottbus. The production was written and directed by Florin Șerban.
“I am very happy that You Don’t Belong Here also convinced the Cottbus jury after a summer in which it received considerable international recognition,” Șerban said.