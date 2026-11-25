Based on a play by British playwright Shelagh Stephenson, the documentary-style production explores the mechanisms of silence in the face of domestic violence and how the failure of those around victims to act can allow abuse to continue. It incorporates statistical data and testimonies gathered in collaboration with specialists in domestic violence, law enforcement, the justice system, psychiatry, and social services.

Five Kinds of Silence received the UK Writers' Guild Award for Best Original Play in 1996 and the Sony Radio Best Play Award in 1997.