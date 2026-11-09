Romania set a new Guinness World Record on November 7 for the largest number of people planting trees simultaneously. The record was achieved during the Friendship Forest (Pădurea Prieteniei) event in Poienarii Burchii, Prahova county.

A total of 2,512 participants each planted an ash sapling at the same time. Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Stenning verified the result at the site.