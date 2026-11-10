Romania will bring a program of visual arts, dance theatre, music, literature, heritage, and new technologies to the Village de la Francophonie, taking place mid-November as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit.

Under the concept “JEU INFINI – Créer le possible” (Infinite Play – Creating the Possible), the country “presents Francophonie as a space of diversity and creativity, highlighting both its membership in the Francophone community and its longstanding cultural ties with it, as well as the potential for new partnerships,” the organizers have said.