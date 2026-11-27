SoNoRo New Year's Concert, in its third edition this year, will feature a program of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Mikhail Glinka, and Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by soloists Ioana Cristina Goicea (violin), Răzvan Popovici (viola), Andrei Ioniță (cello), and Andrei Gologan (piano).

Joining the soloists on stage will be the SoNoRo Strings Orchestra, conducted by Diana Ketler and led by concertmaster Ștefan Șimonca-Oprița. The orchestra is made up primarily of alumni and current participants in the SoNoRo Interferențe scholarship program and will bring together several of them, including violinists Francesco Ionașcu (leader of the violin section), David Brassai, Abel Chircă, and Sofia Smărăndescu; violists Ștefana Munteanu, Inga Godea, and Maria Colțatu; cellists Andrei Bișoc and Tudor Ioan; and clarinetist Petru Pane, among others.