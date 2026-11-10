Romania to host major international equestrian tour in Prahova county
More than 600 horses and riders from over 25 countries will compete for EUR 850,000 in prizes during the three-week event in Băicoi.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Phoenix Riders Winter Tour will take place from November 25 to December 13 at the Phoenix Riders equestrian center in Băicoi, Prahova county - roughly 100 km north of Bucharest. The organizers described it as the largest international equestrian tournament held in Romania to date.
The program includes 15 Longines Rankings events and three show jumping Grand Prix competitions.