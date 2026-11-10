Romania designated first-ever Country of Focus at American Film Market in Los Angeles
The program of the event includes screenings of the Romanian films.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The organizers of the American Film Market have designated Romania as the first-ever guest country of honor in the event’s history.
Director Cristian Mungiu, winner of the Palme d’Or, whose latest film, “Fjord,” is Romania’s official submission in the “Best International Feature Film” category at the Academy Awards, will lead a Romanian delegation to the American Film Market in Los Angeles from November 10 to 15.