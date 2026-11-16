Verita International School announced plans to invest EUR 20 million in a new campus serving children aged between 2 and 18. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, subject to final permits and approvals.

Located near the Aviației and Pipera areas, the campus will accommodate early years, primary, and secondary students. It will offer the British international curriculum followed by the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

“The new Verita City Campus represents our dedication to continually investing in inspiring, inquiry-driven environments,” school founder Richard Joannides said. “If we are to walk the talk of being a cutting-edge school, we must create educational ecosystems that make that vision tangible.”

The planned facilities include science and STEM laboratories, art and music studios, an indoor gymnasium, a library and digital research center, outdoor sports areas, and an innovation and entrepreneurship center.

The campus will also include collaborative learning areas and spaces dedicated to student wellbeing. Verita said the building would be designed to meet nearly zero-energy building, or nZEB, standards.

The investment is supported through Verita’s partnership with British private education network Dukes Education.

The new campus is expected to welcome its first students in August 2028 and will replace Verita’s current Aviației facility. Admissions for the 2028-2029 academic year are scheduled to open in 2027.

Verita currently operates campuses in Aviației and Tunari, serving around 750 families in Romania. Across its operations in Romania and Greece, the school has approximately 1,500 students and 300 teachers and staff.

The school is accredited by the Council of International Schools and the Council of British International Schools. It follows the National Curriculum of England and Wales and offers the IB Diploma Programme.