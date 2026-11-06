On 6 November, Therme Bucuresti is offering "a summer day for this winter", with the best offer of the year: 30% off One Day Holiday vouchers, valid for 3 months, exclusively on therme.ro and in the MyTherme app. In addition, Therme Gift Cards are discounted by up to 30%, also on 6 November, exclusively on eMAG.

Romanians are going through a year in which pressure on the family budget, rising prices, fiscal adjustments and negative news from around the world are felt more than ever. At the same time, the cold weather, shorter days and accumulated stress create a context in which a well-deserved day off, quality time and care for oneself and for those around us are a shared aspiration. The safest investment this autumn is not another item in the basket, but a summer day in the middle of winter. On Friday, 6 November 2026, between 00:00 and 23:59, Therme is launching Relaxing Friday, with the best offer of the year, under the message "Get yourself a summer day for this winter!". The offer is available exclusively online, at www.therme.ro and in the MyTherme app.

The gift that is always a safe bet, takes up no space and never gets returned

A summer day in the middle of winter. With 30% off, only on 6 November.

"A voucher for a summer day at any point this winter can mean a break for parents who haven't had time just for themselves, a day of play with the children, a present for grandparents who 'don't need anything' or a little getaway for two, without plane tickets. It can be a get-together with friends, a 'thank you' to those who take care of us or of our children, to the colleagues who have been by our side through thick and thin, a warm day with those coming home after months of missing them, or a discreet gesture for someone going through a difficult time. And, why not, it can be the pampering day you owe yourself." said Andrada Seitan, Marketing & PR Director, Therme Bucuresti.

30% off One Day Holiday vouchers, only on 6 November

Relaxing Friday offers vouchers for adults, valid for 1-day holidays in one of Therme's three distinct zones, Galaxy, The Palm or Elysium, as well as vouchers for children, valid exclusively for the Galaxy zone. Each voucher gives full access to the experiences specific to each zone: thermal water pools, themed saunas, wellness rituals, water slides and dozens of included wellness activities that define the Therme universe.