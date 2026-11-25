Photographer Jan Janssen won the main People Photography category at the 2026 Global Lens Photography Awards with a picture taken during preparations for the Romanian tradition of the bear dance.

The photo, titled “Identity,” shows several young women encouraging one another before taking part in the late-December tradition. Beside a stack of firewood, two young women arrange the hair of the dancers in front of them. One dancer rests her cheek on the head of her bear costume.