Ningyō: The Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls, an exhibition exploring the Japanese doll and its culture, is opening at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 6.

The exhibition aims to introduce visitors to Japan's rich doll culture through a curated selection of 67 exhibits, grouped into four thematic sections: "Dolls That Pray for Children's Growth," "Dolls as Refined Art," "Dolls as Folk Art," and "The Spread of Doll Culture."

The exhibition highlights the important role dolls play in Japanese life and culture, the diversity of their forms, the craftsmanship behind their creation, and the care and affection with which they are made and preserved.

From Katashiro and Amagatsu, considered archetypes of Japanese dolls, to traditional regional dolls that reflect the distinctive characteristics and stories of different parts of Japan, the selection illustrates the evolution and diversity of this form of cultural expression. It also features dress-up dolls, popular as toys in Japan, as well as figurines prized by collectors around the world.

“Each doll tells a story about Japanese traditions, aesthetic sensibilities, and cultural imagination, inviting visitors to discover the beauty and charm of an art form passed down from generation to generation,” the organizers explain.

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The exhibition, hosted by MNAR’s Gallery of Oriental Art, will be on view until December 6.