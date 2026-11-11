At least 170 griffon and 24 cinereous vultures will be reintroduced into the southwestern Carpathians by 2033 under a new conservation program. Rewilding Romania’s seven-year LIFE for Vultures project will begin with the griffon species before expanding to the cinereous one, according to a press release.

The program will run until September 30, 2033, around Domogled-Valea Cernei National Park and Obârșia-Cloșani commune in Mehedinți county.

The birds will come from wildlife rehabilitation centers and, where necessary, captive breeding programs. They will undergo veterinary checks before being transported to Romania and spend between six and nine months in an acclimatization aviary before their gradual release.

Their movements will subsequently be tracked using GPS transmitters.

“Reintroducing vultures is part of our effort to restore natural processes in the southwestern Carpathians,” said Marina Drugă, executive director of Rewilding Romania, which coordinates the project.

“We will work closely with farmers, local communities, and the authorities so that these species can resume their role in nature.”

Griffon and cinereous vultures disappeared as breeding species in Romania during the 20th century because of poisoning, direct persecution, declining food sources, and the degradation of nesting habitats. Individual birds are still occasionally observed in the country, but no stable breeding population has been restored.

The scavengers feed on animal carcasses, helping recycle nutrients and potentially limiting the spread of pathogens, project representatives said.

The project will also establish teams with trained dogs to detect poison and introduce measures to reduce electrocutions and collisions with power lines and wind turbines. It will also address exposure to lead and certain veterinary medicines.

“The success of the reintroduction depends on the birds adapting to their new environment and on reducing the risks they face after release,” said Sebastian Bugariu, a biologist with the Romanian Ornithological Society.

“GPS monitoring will help us identify the areas they use for feeding and resting and adjust conservation measures based on field data,” he added.

Preparations began in 2023 with a feasibility study and a partnership with the Domogled-Valea Cernei National Park administration. A survey of 375 people in eight nearby communities conducted in 2024 found that 71% supported the return of the griffon vulture.

The release site was selected in Obârșia-Cloșani, where Rewilding Romania signed a partnership with the local authorities in 2025. The organization said that it also plans to work with residents and farmers on education and explore opportunities for nature-based tourism.