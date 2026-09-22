Romania’s Senate approved legislation that would make school uniforms compulsory for pupils in state pre-university education. The bill passed on Monday, September 21, with 84 votes in favour, 18 against, and four abstentions, according to News.ro.

The Senate was the first chamber to consider the proposal, which now goes to the Chamber of Deputies for the final vote.

Initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the bill would amend Romania’s pre-university education law to regulate uniform models, technical standards and their component items. Individual designs would be selected by local school communities.

Schools would not be allowed to require clothing or accessories beyond the approved uniform, except for a badge displaying the institution’s name, according to the bill.

The uniforms would be supplied free of charge or subsidized, with costs potentially covered by county councils, Bucharest’s General Council, local councils, or non-reimbursable external funding. The proposal would also prohibit commercial monopolies over their supply.

The initiators argue that uniforms would make differences in pupils’ financial backgrounds less visible and help reduce bullying based on clothing.

“A standard outfit allows security personnel and teachers to visually and immediately identify pupils belonging to that school,” they said, adding that uniforms could also strengthen a sense of belonging and shift attention from appearance towards education.