The students who won medals were:

Ștefan-Cătălin Savu from the 'Ion Luca Caragiale' National College in Ploiești (gold medal);

Matei Neacșu from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest (silver medal);

Cezar-Luca Mironov - International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest (silver medal);

Luca-Valentin Mureșan - International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest (bronze medal).

Prof. Szabo Zoltan, school inspector at the Mureș County School Inspectorate, and Bogdan-Ioan Popa, teacher at the 'Just 4 Kids' Theoretical High School in Bucharest, coordinated the team.

More than 75 students from 18 countries participated in the competition: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Turkey as member countries, and Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine as invited countries.

Romania’s Ministry of Education and Research covered participation fees and travel costs, daily allowances for the days of stay, as well as organizing and holding the stages preceding the international olympiads.